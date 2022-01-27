QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of QIWI in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of QIWI opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94. QIWI has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QIWI will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QIWI in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI in the second quarter worth $271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QIWI by 2.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QIWI by 21.0% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QIWI by 23.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 54,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

