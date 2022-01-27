Barclays PLC Acquires 6,617 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Hexcel worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after buying an additional 3,171,371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 267,201 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 533.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 55,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,664,000 after buying an additional 226,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

HXL opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -197.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

