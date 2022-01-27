Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPRB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a speculative buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.54.

SPRB stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

