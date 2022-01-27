Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.44.

NLSN stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.38.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 173,897 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,092,000 after buying an additional 20,455 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,424,000 after buying an additional 765,275 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

