Soroush Nazarpour Buys 5,300 Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) Stock

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) Director Soroush Nazarpour purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,978,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$56,300,759.50.

GRA opened at C$5.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.10. The company has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69. NanoXplore Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.43 and a 12 month high of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Several research firms have commented on GRA. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

