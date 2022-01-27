Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) VP Acquires $15,000.00 in Stock

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) VP Todd Bedrick bought 2,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Absci stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86. Absci Corp has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 258.68% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Absci Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABSI. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,767,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,629,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,626,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,345,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

