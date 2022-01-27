Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) PT Lowered to $73.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.70% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.32.
NASDAQ:REGI opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.73.
In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,547,000 after acquiring an additional 852,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after buying an additional 802,475 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,225,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
