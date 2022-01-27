Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) PT Lowered to $73.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.70% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.32.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,547,000 after acquiring an additional 852,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after buying an additional 802,475 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,225,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

