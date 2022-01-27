Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,100 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Nevro by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nevro by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Nevro by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro stock opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $183.77.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

