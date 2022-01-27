International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $155.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $134.26 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.