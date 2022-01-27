Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 63,966 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 43,762 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $47.82 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

