Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ellington Financial worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth about $221,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 114,741.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

