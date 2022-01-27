Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,332 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,785 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

