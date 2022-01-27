Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

