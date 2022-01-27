Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Gannett worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gannett by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 310,964 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gannett by 28.2% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 313,646 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gannett by 90.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gannett during the third quarter worth about $439,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $800.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.67 million. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

