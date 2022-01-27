Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,086 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of US Ecology worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in US Ecology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

