Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,086 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of US Ecology worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in US Ecology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
About US Ecology
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
