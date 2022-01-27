Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,545 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Kaman worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,854,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,329,000 after acquiring an additional 53,077 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.40 and a beta of 1.31. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.34%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

