Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Lowered to $119.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.04. Hasbro has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Hasbro by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

