INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

INMB opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $30.37.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $72,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,352 shares of company stock valued at $107,040. 53.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in INmune Bio by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 65,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in INmune Bio by 21.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

