BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.15 million, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 54.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

