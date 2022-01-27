Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUNA. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $217.70 million, a P/E ratio of -681.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 455.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

