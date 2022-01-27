Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,012.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,021.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,075.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

