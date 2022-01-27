Insider Buying: William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CEO Buys 6,720 Shares of Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Penn Bancorp stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.79 million and a P/E ratio of 24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. William Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMPN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of William Penn Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.