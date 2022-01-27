Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.15

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 16738137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $998.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.18.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 653,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

