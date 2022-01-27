First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $97.48

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.48 and last traded at $104.69, with a volume of 298378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.89.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.