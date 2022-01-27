First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $97.48

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.48 and last traded at $104.69, with a volume of 298378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FPX)

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

