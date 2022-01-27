Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.54

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 1116066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $104,535,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $15,510,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $10,340,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $9,590,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $7,148,000.

About Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

