Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 143,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 838,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market cap of C$191.46 million and a P/E ratio of -48.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory Harold Smith bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,100.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.