JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $556.13

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 556.13 ($7.50) and last traded at GBX 556.13 ($7.50), with a volume of 6591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 572 ($7.72).

The firm has a market capitalization of £846.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 650.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 657.10. The company has a current ratio of 103.57, a quick ratio of 103.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.02%.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

