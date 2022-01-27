Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

NYSE:AIN opened at $82.11 on Thursday. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.33.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.