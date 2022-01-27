Insider Selling: Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Sells $221,920.00 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CNC opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Centene by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
