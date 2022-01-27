Insider Selling: Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Sells $221,920.00 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CNC opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Centene by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

