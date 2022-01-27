Insider Buying: LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Major Shareholder Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $5.70 on Thursday. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $121.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 74.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in LiqTech International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,170,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.