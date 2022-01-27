Insider Buying: LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Major Shareholder Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $5.70 on Thursday. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $121.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.73.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 74.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.
