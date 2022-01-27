David Hallal Sells 17,100 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director David Hallal sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $136,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.27. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AlloVir by 168.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 20.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 61.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after buying an additional 306,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

ALVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

