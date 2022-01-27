Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at National Bankshares

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Keyera to a hold rating and set a C$31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.75.

TSE KEY opened at C$28.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$23.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 39.13.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 266.30%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

