Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VWDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Erste Group cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 200.00 to 185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

