Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 8,202.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.54%. Analysts predict that Humanigen will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Humanigen during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 17,179.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

