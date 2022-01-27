TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.50.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$16.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$16.01 and a one year high of C$22.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.84.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.698747 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

