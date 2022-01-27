Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPX. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$45.23.

Capital Power stock opened at C$37.72 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$33.31 and a 12 month high of C$45.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$377.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.3742592 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total value of C$307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,980.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

