Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target cut by Barclays from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal wight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.69.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$985.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.62. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$171.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 244.90%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

