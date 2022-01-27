Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 675,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 79,475 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 560,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 246,970 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 557,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,349 shares in the last quarter. 30.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $5.31 on Thursday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

