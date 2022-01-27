Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $11,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

TTEK opened at $132.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.10 and a 200-day moving average of $155.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.