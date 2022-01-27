2,410 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $143.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.39. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.70.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.