Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Position Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,273 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sabre were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sabre by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Shares of SABR opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The company had revenue of $441.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

