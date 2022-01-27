Truist Financial Corp Sells 417 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,481,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,175,000 after acquiring an additional 159,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.24.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

