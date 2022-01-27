2,473 Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 137.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 195.6% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period.

Shares of URTH stock opened at $124.42 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $111.03 and a 52 week high of $136.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.74.

