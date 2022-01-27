Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.53 million, a P/E ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth $14,525,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 315,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after buying an additional 95,168 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 118.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 93,196 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 29.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after buying an additional 81,538 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.