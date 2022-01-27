Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Get Oatly Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OTLY. Bank of America downgraded Oatly Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 19.71.

Shares of OTLY opened at 6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of 13.27. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 6.11 and a 52-week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oatly Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oatly Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Oatly Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.