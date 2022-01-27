Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after acquiring an additional 312,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,627 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

