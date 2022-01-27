Raymond James & Associates Has $360,000 Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares in the last quarter.

GCOW stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12.

