Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,318 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Pitney Bowes worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,563,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 745.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 898,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 792,080 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 71.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,723,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 720,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,831,000 after purchasing an additional 574,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 2.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.