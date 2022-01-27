Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 2,152 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

RUBY stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $625.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.32.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

