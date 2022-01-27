Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after buying an additional 182,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,009,000 after buying an additional 221,036 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,190,000 after buying an additional 331,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ares Management by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,407,000 after buying an additional 583,297 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.30.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $6,795,664.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,741 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,266. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARES opened at $71.82 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

